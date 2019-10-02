FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A parent’s worst nightmare; their son laid out and not moving on the field after a helmet to helmet hit.
That's exactly what happened Friday during the Chattahoochee High School football game against Pope.
Chattahoochee head football coach Mike Malone said lineman Caleb Ashely is doing well and is back at school. He says seeing his players motionless like that took his breathe away.
On Friday it was a scary on-field incident for the coach, team and fans. Ashley made helmet to helmet contact with a Pope player and remained motionless on the turf. Medical Personnel rushed the field. Caleb was unconscious but when he regained consciousness he couldn’t move.
“I felt this pain down my neck from my spine and I was unconscious, and I felt all this pain I couldn’t move my legs” says Ashley.
After a few hours at the hospital, Ashley was able to walk again. He thanks God for that, but adds that he won’t let the injury deter him.
“This situation makes people walk away from football because it is a dangerous sport with concussions, but it's apart of the game I signed up for and I want to go all the way until I can’t no more” says, Ashley.
Caleb says as soon as he is cleared by his doctor he will be back on the field and playing.
