DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police arrested one of three suspects believed to be connected to the beating of an elderly woman and carjacking.
Carjacking Update: Thanks to tips, we’ve learned that 1 of the 3 suspects in last week’s carjacking is a female (red shirt w/arm tattoo). All suspects (2 males & 1 female) are still wanted, including the primary male suspect who is wearing a grey jacket & red shirt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Qong5hFgnk— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) December 9, 2019
Police initially thought all of the suspects were male, however, they were able to determine that one of the suspects is a female after reviewing security footage from a local fast food restaurant.
The retired attorney was vacuuming her car at a Chevron on Gresham Road when she was brazenly attacked. Her injuries were severe enough to send her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to repair hip and face injuries.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A brazenly violent sneak attack sent a 74-year-old woman to the hosp…
Along with her injuries and the loss of her vehicle, the suspect also fled with her beloved dog, Daphne, who was later found safe on Dec. 8.
On December 11, 17-year-old Aaron Johnson turned himself in to police after the incident. Johnson was charged with robbery by force and elder abuse. The two other suspects are still at large.
Joshua Bryant (20) and Tiffany Swanson (19) are the final two suspects wanted for last week’s violent carjacking attack. Pls dial 911 if you have seen them! #DKPD pic.twitter.com/2NdmomcuqW— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) December 12, 2019
Anyone with information of two other suspects whereabouts is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.