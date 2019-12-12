DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police arrested one of three suspects believed to be connected to the beating of an elderly woman and carjacking.

Police initially thought all of the suspects were male, however, they were able to determine that one of the suspects is a female after reviewing security footage from a local fast food restaurant.

The retired attorney was vacuuming her car at a Chevron on Gresham Road when she was brazenly attacked. Her injuries were severe enough to send her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to repair hip and face injuries.

Along with her injuries and the loss of her vehicle, the suspect also fled with her beloved dog, Daphne, who was later found safe on Dec. 8.

On December 11, 17-year-old Aaron Johnson turned himself in to police after the incident. Johnson was charged with robbery by force and elder abuse. The two other suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information of two other suspects whereabouts is asked to contact police.