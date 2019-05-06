COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) A teen has turned himself in to police and is facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Friday.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Jalyn Colbert, 18, turned himself in to the department on Sunday. Colbert is accused of fatally shooting Avantia Henry at a home on Kristen Place in Covington on Friday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Colbert and he turned himself in on Sunday.
He's charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and theft by taking.
