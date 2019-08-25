WALTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A 19-year-old driver walked away from a head-on crash with nothing more than a scrape on her knee, but her car was destroyed.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office says the driver was on a road she was familiar with when suddenly another car was in her lane and crashed into her.
The driver of the other car had non-life threatening injuries.
On a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "seeing a miracle like this makes a hard job much easier."
