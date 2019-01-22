ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A 16-year-old girl remains on the Nation Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) list despite seven months of search efforts.
Faith Moore was last seen June 26 in Atlanta. According to NCMEC, it is possible the teen may still be in the area.
She is described as being 5'4", has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact police.
