ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an incident that killed a teenage boy Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a person shot call around 1:55 at 398 Parkway Dr NE in Atlanta.
When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but later died as a result of his injuries.
The APD Homicide Unit is are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
A suspect has not been named.
This is an ongoing investigation.
