ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local high school senior is hoping to spread some positivity to the elderly in our community.
His grandfather runs a greenhouse and after personally seeing how flowers improved his grandmothers spirits, he decided to start the "Bloom to A Room" Campaign.
“Mimi absolutely loved the plant, so my mom was saying, why don’t we try to get as many people plants as possible,” said Braxton Chadwick about his grandmother.
After sending plants and flowers with his grandmother’s groceries to her Alpharetta assisted living facility, 18-year-old Braxton Chadwick decided to bring cheer to others, too.
“Just kind of brighten up their rooms, but it’s also bringing a little bit of the outside indoors when they’re kind of trapped inside,” Chadwick said.
He started the “Bloom to a Room” campaign since nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not allowed to have visitors right now due to the coronavirus.
“They absolutely love it,” added Chadwick, “It’s just something so simple.”
Many churches have cancelled their spring orders and florists are closing so his grandfather’s Cobb County greenhouse is left with thousands of flowers in inventory.
So, Chadwick, who is going to school virtually, is using his free time to give back.
“I have tons of downtime with school being out and it’s giving me something to do it, it’s allowing me to serve my community,” said Chadwick.
He’s already delivered to ten centers in total, handing out more than 900 plants and flowers.
“They’re like potted plants, and there’s one for every person, and they’re like oh my goodness,” Chadwick added.
He picks up the plants and flowers and sets them outside the facilities so there’s no contact…but making a huge impact from a distance.
“Adding a little bit of light to this time,” Chadwick said.
“The thoughtfulness for someone to bring these to us, has just made such a great impression, and we’ve really enjoyed them so much!” said his grandmother.
For more information on how you can donate a flower or plant: https://www.bloomtoaroom.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.