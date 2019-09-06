FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old Fayetteville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly struck bicyclists and fled the scene.
On September 4, police responded to the hit and run on Goza Road around 7:46 p.m. Police say Joseph Herbert was driving his white Suburban when he struck the victims. Of the two, one suffered serious injuries.
Michael Chrzanowski, one of the victims, took to his Facebook page after the incident:
"PSA to my tre friends and cyclists struck by a car on Goza Road last night. There were two of us hit. I'm very lucky as I was sideswiped by the passenger mirror and did not go down. I am mentally shaken and some soreness etc. Other rider much more serious injuries...broken ribs, punctured lung, broken fibula. Also the driver did not stop, I don't want to go into details of the accident..my point is to be vigilant about your safety. We had on our lights, were single file, I wore my kit with a lot of flourescent strips, etc. The other rider even had a Garmin radar that alerts you to car coming from behind. I had road ID on but there is an app that alerts a significant other that you are riding and if you don't move for 10 minutes it calls that person. I only use that app on long rides but last night I realized that if people don't stop when you are hit you could be there a while. My point is to be vigilant. Lastly, distracted driving can kill. I'm not mentioning the other riders name of our respect to them. Please, please be vigilant. We were ... but still got hurt."
Herbert is charged with hit and run and other traffic charges.
