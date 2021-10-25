HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A teenager is dead after a fight over the weekend in McDonough in Henry County.
McDonough Police Department says two groups of teens apparently got into a fight on Town Park Drive over a cell phone.
One of the people involved in the fight pulled out a pocket knife, which resulted in the death of a 13-year-old male.
Three people have been arrested and the person believed to be responsible for the teen's death has been charged with murder.
The ages of those involved range between 13 and 17 years old.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
