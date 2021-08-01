BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred inside the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday afternoon.
It was reported that a man and a teenager were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated physically, resulting in a 17-year-old being shot.
The teenage victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later died.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
