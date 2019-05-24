ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Someone shot a teenage boy in Dunwoody and police are still looking for the shooter.
It happened around 5 p.m. at the Arrive Perimeter Luxury Apartments. Police are still looking into the case and do not know how the 17-year-old victim is doing.
Police said when it is hot, crime goes up. Sgt. Robert Parsons, with the Dunwoody Police Department, said agencies prepare for the streets to heat up.
"It's hotter, more people are outside so we do see an increase," said Parsons. "This community complex specifically, not very long ago had a homicide- a domestic related homicide."
This graph shows how crime tends to spike in warmer weather in the Atlanta area. From June to August, there tends to be an increase in larceny, aggravated assaults and homicides. In December, burglaries go up, however, burglaries at commercial properties stays fairly constant throughout the year.
These trends impact crime fighting tactics.
"We have more patrol bike officers, we do more targeting enforcement around the mall areas and areas that have large populations of pedestrians and shoppers coming through the area so we definitely ramp up the patrols during the summer months when it's warmer outside," said Parsons.
Anonymous tips related to this incident can be submitted at www.dunwoodypolice.com or at www.crimereports.com.
