DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—There are only two days left for teens and young adults to sign up for a paid online career academy in DeKalb County.
According to a press release from DeKalb County, online registration for DeKalb’s Virtual Career Academy (DVCA) will run until May 14.
“To qualify for enrollment in the DVCA, a youth must be a DeKalb County resident aged 14 to 24. Applicants will be randomly selected to participate in the program.
The program, which runs from June 1 to July 31, will provide career development, education enrichment and summer income for 850 youth, ages 14 to 24, who will be paid $9 per hour for up to 20 hours per week while learning online”, the press release stated.
In addition, academy interns may also be eligible for credentialing credits in the following industries: business technology, game design, website design, healthcare and education, while out-of-school youth will be provided General Equivalency Diploma (GED) instruction and counseling.
To register, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy.
