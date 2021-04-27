CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people are in police custody after a string of car break-ins on the south side of Cartersville.
Dakota Simmons, 17, of Cartersville was arrested and charged with 14 counts of entering auto. A 15-year-old was also arrested and charged as a juvenile with 14 counts of entering auto.
Police identified both suspects using surveillance footage from several of the victims’ residences.
Several of the stolen items have been recovered.
