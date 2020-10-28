Two teens were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a robbery Wednesday evening.
Atlanta Police say the male victim was parking his car in the 200 block of Sydney Marcus Boulevard when he was approached by three males asking for directions. The man says helped the group and began walking to his apartment when he noticed he was being followed.
The man turned around to discover one of the individuals pointing a handgun at him. Another person demanded his belongings and searched him only to find a face masks. The suspects then fled into the nearby woods.
Police say two of the suspects, a 14-year-old and 13-year-old, were immediately caught near the trail behind Miami Circle. Both were transported to the Fulton County Youth Detention Center.
The third suspect and firearm have not yet been located.
"APD wants our community to know that your safety matters, and that we will do all we can to apprehend and charge those who violate the law and prey on innocent victims. We remind you to call 911 if you see something suspicious or have tips on any criminal activity," said the department.
Those with information of crimes can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta, at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and report anonymously.
