Teens burned in boat explosion on Lake Lanier continue their recovery in the hospital.

HALL CO (CBS46)--A local teen is in surgery after a boat exploded on Lake Lanier, ejecting an entire family of five into the water.
While the family is recovering, another one is being praised for their rescue.
Fire officials believe the explosion was the result of some sort of gas leak on Sunday. Witness videos
show the black smoke blanketing the area near Margaritaville. In all the commotion, Steven and Kerri Spencer sprang into action.
"'She said I'm going to be ugly, I'm going to be ugly,' because her faced was burned," Steven Spencer recalled.
Despite the horror from the flames, Spencer somehow only saw hope saving 16-year-old Taylor Coleman.
A family friend who started this GoFundMe confirmed the identities of the boating victims.
"Just to go through that and be that strong and to climb herself out and jump on that boat." He continued, "And hoist herself
up to get into her dad's arms, that was a beautiful thing to see."
Steven and Kerri were leaving the lake with their own children when they heard the bang, saw the smoke, then immediately
ran back.
"I've always thought when folks need help, run to help. And this was a time
they needed it," explained the Spencer's.
Using their own ladder and boat after the Coleman's exploded, the couple pulled each victim out one by one.
With a background in teaching and army training, the pair believe they were built for Sunday's crisis.
"The water was just full of gas and they were screaming, you could tell they were burned."
The 16-year-old daughter will continue to undergo skin graft surgeries while the 13-year-old son is recovering in the ICU.
CBS46 learned the other relatives were treated for minor burns.
The Coleman's dog did not survive but the parents remain thankful their children did and grateful the Spencer's rushed in, instead of away.
A family friend confirmed to CBS46, the Coleman's are overwhelmed by community support right now.
Steven and Kerri Spencer say they're just glad they were around to aid in the rescue.
"Even today when we think that we're so divided, in time of tragedy, people come together." The Spencer's added, "What's important is that we connect with that family to make sure they're okay, and we'll move on after that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.