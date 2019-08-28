ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police have arrested a second suspect accused in the kidnapping, sexual assault and fatal shooting of a woman in southwest Atlanta last week.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on August 21 at a home on the 1900 block of DeLowe Drive.
That's where police found 21 year-old Te'a Denise Liger with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.
A man and woman were also injured in the incident. Their identities and conditions have not been released.
Police arrested 18 year-old Anthony Laquan Goss last week in connection to the crime and charged him with kidnapping, rape and felony murder.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Police arrested 18 year-old Roy Hill and also charged him with kidnapping, rape and felony murder.
Investigators believe the incident was a random attack and the suspects did not know the victims.
