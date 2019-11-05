COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two teens are facing murder charges in the shooting death of an Austell man on Saturday.
The shooting happened during the early morning hours of November 2 at the Waverly Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of Plantation Drive.
The victim, later identified as 24 year-old Roman Orlando Mejia-Nunez, was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.
On Monday, police arrested 17 year-old Kevin Mendez and a 14 year-old juvenile and charged them with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a pistol by a minor.
No word on what led up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.