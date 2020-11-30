Teens flood Atlantic Station streets during brutal weekend brawl

Witnesses of a brawl involving hundreds of teenagers at Atlanta Station are still in shock days after the jaw-dropping incident.
“What happened on the 28th I think was just unconscionable," said Ann who lives at the popular commercial and residential area.
"For a lot of people seeing that many kids, young kids, young people out in the street unsupervised and attacking another child, to me that is just unheard of," she added.
According to Atlanta Police, the fight broke out among a group of teens at the Bowlero bowling alley then spilled out onto 17th Street.
“I couldn’t believe it was so many kids there so late at night and it was just crazy to me. I was wondering where the parents were,” said Wayne Epps.
Seven officers tried to break up the fight but were outnumbered as the teens scattered.
The 14-year-old victim was brutally attacked and bruised after having his head kicked multiple times. He suffered a bloody mouth, swollen jaw and cuts.
“What’s wrong with these kids? What’s wrong with people? Especially children? Do you think that was funny?," questioned Sara Robbins, a local of the area. "And nobody stopped them. Where are the child’s friends or just good Samaritans that would say stop doing that,” added Robbins.
Residents believe amidst the pandemic that violence is becoming a trend.
“Not too long ago a guy was shooting in the air and now this little kid, so yeah it seems like it’s happening more,” Epps said.
Robbins added, “Look around at the crime, I mean you see the homicide rate has already surpassed last year, so you know we got work to do.”
Residents have asked for more security, age restrictions and for city officials to stand up.
“It’s time for the police officers and city officials to put measures back in place to really police the area,” said Ann.
According to the bowling alley, they follow Atlantic Station code of conduct where all youth under 18 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m. with no more than four youths per parent. No individual’s under the age of 21 will be permitted on property after 11 p.m.
