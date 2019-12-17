CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two teens who reportedly left a Cherokee County high school together on Monday have been located and are safe.
Taylor Andrew Mundy, 17, and Chloe Rose Crabb, 14, were seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving Creekview High School in Canton. Both teens were later spotted in the area of the Family Traditions luxury cabins in Blue Ridge.
Both were traveling in a 2015 silver Chevrolet Camaro with black racing stripes, black spoiler and the Georgia license tag of WPQ953.
The Cherokee County School District Police posted to Facebook on Tuesday, saying the teens were found safe.
