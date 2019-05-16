DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Four hundred teens will gain work experience and pocket change to enjoy the summer with DeKalb County's Summer Youth Employment Program.
More than 2,700 teens and young adults applied for the 1.100 open positions.
"We are pleased with the overwhelming response to this youth employment and empowerment program." said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "In addition to receiving a paycheck, these youth are being introduced to job skills and a work ethic that will benefit them as they progress though life."
The program runs from June 3 through July 25 and pays county residents $10 a hour. One hundred and sixteen private employers including Ricoh, Allstate Insurance, Datum Tech and and Grady Health are participating.
For more information, visit www.worksourcedekalb.org or call 404-687-3400.
