COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) An alert was sent to students Monday morning from Georgia Piedmont Technical College, warning them of a lockdown of a building on the college's Newton County campus.
School officials say the lockdown was prompted after a police chase in the area that involved a 14 year-old and 15 year-old.
Officers say they observed a vehicle with two teens inside traveling at a high rate of speed. After a chase, the suspects got out of the vehicle and took off running.
One of the suspects was later apprehended near a hotel. The other suspect was seen running near the campus of the college. He was later arrested after he was found by officers in a tree.
Out of an abundance of caution, they warned everyone to lock their doors and stay inside the classrooms.
The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.
The juveniles are charged with entering an automobile, fleeing to elude, theft by receiving and obstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.