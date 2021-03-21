Peachtree city police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two teens.
The crash happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road.
According to a police spokesperson, a 19-year-old was driving northbound on Robinson Road. A 16-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle.
Moments later, the 19-year-old veered into the southbound lane and crashed into a SUV.
The vehicle with the 19-year-old and 16-year-old immediately burst into flames. Both teens died at the scene.
The SUV’s driver, a passenger, and two children escaped the SUV before it caught on fire. The SUV’s passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating a cause of the crash, but a spokesman said speed may have played a role into the crash.
Authorities have not released the teens’ identities.
