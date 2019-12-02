HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46 )-- On a cool fall day, McDonough Police are hot on the case of a double murder which left two teenagers dead.
“Yeah, it’s tough, it really is tough. There’s no easy way to approach this,” McDonough Police Major Kyle Helgerson said.
Helgerson is working the case and said the teens were found shot to death in car on Thanksgiving Day in a neighborhood on New Orleans Way.
“So, they were not from the neighborhood. They did not live in the neighborhood where they were discovered. They are residents of Henry County; but didn’t live in that neighborhood,” Helgerson said.
Police confirmed the two victims were 19-year old Dahmir Robinson and 18-year old Savannah Fulmer. Fulmer was a student at Eagles Landing High School and a popular athlete.
Fulmer’s former softball coach Brittany Lewis said, “Savannah had a kind heart and a sweet spirit. She always gave me a hug and told me how much fun she was having playing the game. I will always remember her as I step on the field from here on out.”
“I can tell you that there was evidence that led us to believe that the shooting did happen there, they were not dumped there as some might suggest,” Helgerson said.
The search is on for the suspect or suspects who police believe may have known the victims.
“I can’t confirm that right now, but I would say it’s likely,” Helgerson said.
McDonough Police tell CBS46 the two victims in this case were dating. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
