CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The search is on for two teens who reportedly left a Cherokee County high school together on Monday.
Taylor Andrew Mundy, 17, and Chloe Rose Crabb, 14, were seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving Creekview High School in Canton. Both teens were later spotted in the area of the Family Traditions luxury cabins in Blue Ridge.
Chloe Rose Crabb is described as a white female, standing about 5'6" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light blue or gray t-shirt.
Taylor Andrew Mundy is described as a white male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Creekview HS lacrosse jacket and shorts.
Both were traveling in a 2015 silver Chevrolet Camaro with black racing stripes, black spoiler and the Georgia license tag of WPQ953.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Cherokee County School Police at 770-704-4346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.