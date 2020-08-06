ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old teen is in police custody after being arrested for his alleged connection to the robbery of 13 and 14-year-old teens.

On July 12, the teen victims were selling water in the area of Peachtree Road and Lenox around 5 p.m. when they were approached by the juvenile suspect.

One teen told police the suspect approached him and said, "I don't want to pop you, so give me all your money." The suspect then pulled out a gun before punching the teen in the stomach and taking off with money.

Three days later patrol officers spotted the suspect and were able to identify him. Once police confirmed he was the robbery suspect, arrest warrants were issued for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On August 4 the teen was arrested by Atlanta Police's fugitive department. He is now booked in the Metro Youth Detention Center.