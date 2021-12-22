ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two teens are recovering in the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds inside a home in southeast Atlanta.
It happened just before midnight along Elleby Street and Dale Drive.
Details are limited at this time, but CBS46 has learned the 15 and 19-year-old victims were involved in a dispute with another group of people hours before the shooting. Police say when the teens returned to the home on Elleby Road, shots were fired at the house. It is unclear whether the shooting was tied to the argument.
The shooter has not been arrested.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.