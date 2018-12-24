Canton, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested a 19 year-old man accused of stabbing three people at a home in Cherokee County early Saturday morning.
Eric Cruz, 19, was arrested shortly after midnight after police say he stabbed three men at the home on Bethany Manor Drive in Canton.
Two men, 25 year-old Bruce Jones of Canton and 31 year-old Richard Stamboni of Canton, are currently in serious condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the incident.
Another man, 25 year-old Tyler Robertson of Canton sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Northside Cherokee Hospital.
Police tell CBS46 that Cruz was involved in a relationship with one of the victims and that's what led to the stabbings.
Cruz is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated battery.
He's in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
