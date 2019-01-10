Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Temperatures have dropped significantly from earlier in the week and they're going to get colder.
Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark in nearly all of metro Atlanta but temperatures have fallen into the 20's in some northern Georgia locations.
As we head through the day, the advisory lifts and temperatures warm into the mid-40's before dropping into the 20's overnight.
Temperatures reach into the 50's on Friday before dropping back into the 40's for the next several days to come.
We'll also see high chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
