COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) A College Park woman says she is sick and tired of setting up rat traps in her apartment.
Nikki Mack says she moved into her apartment in College Park in August and she worries about the safety of her two small children, just three and five years-old because the rats are everywhere.
"Once a day, every day, I'm seeing them," says Mack. " I lay down the traps and one of them had fur on it."
Mack has pictures of chewed up bread because of the rats to pieces of chewed up wood. Her family was visiting from North Carolina for the Thanksgiving Day holiday and that prompted Mack to contact CBS46.
"I cried for a lot of hours. They know it's not me," says Mack. "It was painful to not want to cook. To not even want to be in the kitchen on Thanksgiving. It's just unbearable. No one should have to come home and worry about this."
Meanwhile, Mack says she's ready to leave now but she's tied to a 14-month lease.
CBS46 have reached out to the rental office on several occasions but have not heard back.
