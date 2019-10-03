COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sheree Hackett and her son Xavier loaded their belongings into boxes on Thursday. They have decided to move out of the Birch Landing Apartments in Austell, just one year after moving in.
“It’s mold spores on our furniture,” Hackett said.
Hackett said she has always been a healthy person, but the mold in her apartment is so bad that she has been diagnosed with asthma, bronchitis and an upper respiratory infection.
Hackett hired the Environmental Testing Group to test for mold in her apartment and a representative told her the results show that mold in her unit was more than two times the normal acceptable level, presenting a health risk.
“There are so many other residents that are suffering, and they are afraid, and I just wish they would come forward,” Hackett said.
She said she has complained to the property manager numerous times and they have yet to eliminate the mold.
“They cover it up by painting over it. We’ve asked them for a year to transfer us. They refused,” Hackett said.
Residents believe the problem stems from the catastrophic flood of 2009 which left many buildings in the area under water.
CBS46 questioned the property manager with Ventron Management about the issue and asked if they have conducted any mold remediation.
“We always take care of any situation that we have with mold,” Property Manager Portia Jones said.
Jones denied the accusation that her maintenance crews spray paint over the mold and even said she offered to move Hackett out of her apartment, but she denied.
“I feel like this is the beginning to help everybody that’s suffering,” Hackett said.
An attorney representing Ventron Management sent the following letter to CBS46:
Dear Mr. Murphy
I represent Birch Landing Atlanta Apartments, LLLP (“Birch Landing”). I understand you were at Birch Landing, interviewing the residents of Unit 4506, Mr. Mickens and Ms. Holt, as well as the Birch Landing staff.
Birch Landing categorically and unequivocally denies the accusations leveled by Mr. Mickens and Ms. Holt. Birch Landing has responded in a timely and effective manner to all maintenance requests for Unit 4506 and believe repairs to be complete and made in a satisfactory manner, with the exception of carpet replacement, which they will not allow us into the unit to complete.
Additionally, Birch Landing went above and beyond by offering to transfer Mr. Mickens and Ms. Holt to another unit on the property or terminate their lease without penalty. If the unit is such a hazard why would they continue endure such conditions, when offered multiple opportunities to quit the unit?
The facts are that the residents of Unit of 4506 have acted in bad faith by reporting maintenance issues, barring Birch Landing from entering the unit and then claiming harm, while refusing to pay rent, as is their obligation under Georgia law, while attempting to curry favorable media coverage but failing to take any action to remove themselves from a situation they consider harmful.
Birch Landing will continue to aggressively defend itself in this matter and believes a fair review of the facts will prove that Birch Landing has acted properly throughout their dealings with the residents of Unit 4506. Any representation of this matter by CBS without proper investigation may cause our property great financial harm. We ask that you refrain from airing this story until you investigate thoroughly and give us reasonable time to respond
Govern yourself accordingly.
Michael Scaljon
Ventron Management, LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.