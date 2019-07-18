ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bodycam footage shows Atlanta police officers surveying the damage from car thieves at Core at Lindbergh Apartments.
Overnight on July 16 a total of 18 cars were hit by thieves. Renters couldn't believe it was such a high number.
"I'm very surprised because I just moved here two months ago, so it's kind of concerning for me," said one renter who has only just moved into the complex.
When officers arrived, they saw several individuals breaking into cars.
They were able to catch two, including 19-year-old Kaeben Preston Hand and a 17-year-old male.
Renters at the complex say security isn't the best.
"This gate here, since I moved in has been unlocked and I've emailed them and told them several times, and my apartment is literally right there. So it is very concerning," said the new tenant.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy was able to enter the complex through an outside entrance that renters tell say has also been unlocked very a long time.
An email sent to renters from management said there has been an uptick in similar crimes in the Buckhead/Lindbergh area according to the APD.
Some renters are now thinking twice about their safety in the area.
"I mean it makes me want to kind of reconsider, you know, my choice honestly," said the tenant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.