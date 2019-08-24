SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mold, roaches, and cobwebs are just a few things tenants in a Sandy Springs apartment complex say they experienced after moving into an apartment that was supposed to be “newly renovated.”
These tenants say they are living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions after they say they were misled.
“You just don’t expect to move into a place this dirty, or have holes in your cabinetry, or roaches everywhere,” said Ronel Charles.
“You go to take a shower, roach, you go to another room, roach, you open a closet…roach!” added Andrea Harris.
Charles and Harris are packing up their stuff merely a week after they moved into the Radius Apartment Complex.
“There was a painted over roach in one of the drawers,” Harris said.
This couple said they were made promises during their walk-through that weren’t kept.
“Yeah, we’re still remodeling,” said Harris about how the leasing agent responded when she inquired about issues. “I took their word for it that they would paint, they would clean.”
After putting down a deposit, first month’s rent, and hiring movers, they say the issues they faced after moving in made them regret their decision.
“Different types of roaches, millipedes, spiders, they’re popping out of nowhere,” Charles added.
On top of the insects crawling all over, they say they had some problems with utilities, mold, cobwebs, and dust in what was supposed to be a newly cleaned and renovated unit.
“It’s like as if no one walked through the place prior to them turning it over to us,” Charles said.
Despite setting up traps, they say the pest problem was getting worse.
“We couldn’t cook because bugs were crawling around everywhere,” said Charles.
“I pray to God no roaches crawl on me in the middle of the night,” added Harris.
They say management was not empathetic, at first.
So, CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the RADCO Companies – the property management.
In an email the CEO said, “I will ensure that the resident's issues will be addressed promptly and if half of what he claims is true, we need to do better for him and his family, and quickly. if he has the issues complained of, probably others in his building may have a similar problem as vermin are ambulatory.”
“When you have tens of thousands of residents in many dozens of properties, issues sometimes fall thru the cracks. This may be one of them, but we will fill that crack!”
“After you contacted them, they reached out the next day and offered to potentially let us out of our lease,” said Charles. “We can’t live like this.”
Charles and Harris told CBS46’s Melissa Stern that management told them they would be reimbursed for their deposit, first month’s rent, and $600 to relocate.
They are moving out as soon as they find a new place.
