ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Tennessee man wanted for murder was arrested Saturday night at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Marshals.
Investigators in Tennessee say John Christopher Ralph, 51, is responsible for the death of his mother, Edith Ralph, 76. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agents began investigating the case after a caregiver discovered the woman’s body in a home in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
According to the TBI, investigators said they found evidence that John Christopher Ralph murdered his mom, who he lived with at the time of her death. He faces a charge of first-degree murder and is in the Clayton County Jail on a $1 million bond while awaiting extradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.