Tennessee earthquake rocks metro Atlanta

An earthquake in Tennessee was felt all the way in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
The 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:14 a.m. in Decatur, TN, which is about 150 miles north of Atlanta.
Many of you woke up because of the #Earthquake this morning. The 4.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Decatur, TN...a small town northeast of Chattanooga at 4:14 this morning. #Wednesday @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/MhLhI7KCDh— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) December 12, 2018
Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta took to social media to report feeling the effects of the earthquake, with many initially wondering what occurred.
A 3.3 magnitude aftershock also occurred in the same area at 4:27 a.m.
