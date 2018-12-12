Tennessee earthquake rocks metro Atlanta

An earthquake in Tennessee was felt all the way in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:14 a.m. in Decatur, TN, which is about 150 miles north of Atlanta.

Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta took to social media to report feeling the effects of the earthquake, with many initially wondering what occurred.

A 3.3 magnitude aftershock also occurred in the same area at 4:27 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.