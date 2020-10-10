ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 3rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers find themselves locked in a tight battle in Athens, heading into halftime with the Vols holding a 21-17 lead.
The SEC East rivals fought hard in a back-and-forth first half that saw mistakes from both sides, including a dropped interception from the Vols and lax coverage from the Dawgs that led to Tennessee touchdowns.
UGA led 14-7 into the second quarter, until a turnover on downs put the ball back into Tennessee's hands. The Vols capitalized with their first play after the turnover being an explosive pass that turned into a touchdown.
The Dawgs answered with a huge run deep into Tennessee territory on their next drive, eventually setting up a successful field goal that put them back ahead.
UGA's return to the lead was short lived, after another Tennessee drive ended with a big touchdown pass to put them back into the lead.
With their next possession, UGA went heavy with the run game on offense, but failed to get the ball into the endzone before time expired in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.