FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- He couldn’t say many words, but Christion Abercrombie was present--walking, waving, and smiling at a community of students, teachers, and families who have supported him at Westlake High School in Atlanta.
Abercrombie, a sophomore linebacker at Tennessee State University, has spent the last several weeks in the Shepherd Center in rehab. He suffered a severe brain injury during a college football game against Vanderbilt University in September.
Wednesday, students at Westlake High School organized a homecoming ceremony for Abercrombie and his family as a part of their “Do Good December” initiative. Wednesday, the students held a fundraiser at the Chic-Fil-A on Camp Creek Parkway to assist the Abercrombie family with any financial needs.
"It’s overwhelming because on September 29th, we didn’t realize that we would be here so soon and we are very grateful for all of the support and prayers,” Staci Abercrombie told CBS46.
Abercrombie's mother says her son’s progress has been a result of faith and blessings.
“Faith is the only role and the only journey we can stand on,” Mrs. Abercrombie said. “From day one we've stayed strong in our faith and that's the only reason we are here.”
The Westlake community was elated to see Abercrombie standing on his feet as they presented him with a plaque and named the day “Christion Abercrombie Day.”
Just two months ago they didn’t know if he would survive the brain injury that left him in intensive care after a life-saving surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville
Abercrombie’s older brother sees him as an inspiration.
“So many people don’t make it through this situation,” Christopher Abercrombie told CBS46. “He is the perfect person to get through something like this.”
Abercrombie’s mother says her son suffers from memory loss from day-to-day, but he has spoken briefly and began eating food by mouth again in the last few weeks. She says he still enjoys watching football and realizes he has a long road ahead. Still, she considers his progress so far to be a miracle.
He will begin outpatient therapy next week.
