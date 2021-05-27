ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are investigating after an NFL player’s Rolls-Royce was stolen from the Atlanta airport.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins reported the vehicle stolen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jenkins told police he parked his 2016 Rolls-Royce in the South Economy lot at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport before boarding a flight on May 5th.
When he returned and went to retrieve his vehicle it was gone, Jenkins said. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
It comes as a rash of car thefts continue to plague metro Atlanta. On Wednesday, Councilman Antonio Brown's car was stolen in broad daylight. And on Tuesday, singer Akon's Range Rover was stolen from a Buckhead gas station.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.