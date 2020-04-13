ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Tens of thousands of Georgia Power customers are in the dark after powerful storms ripped through the state.
CBS46 Meteorologist Fred Campagna says although the exact number of tornadoes touching down in north Georgia is unknown at this time, several have been reported.
As a result, about 80,000 customers are offline and it's unclear when service will be restored.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Check the numbers here.
