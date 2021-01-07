Reflecting the tensions in the nation, a Marine traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got in the face of a Trump supporter returning from Washington calling him a "terrorist."
“Y'all are a… bunch of terrorist. I’m a marine you got something to say...you got something to say to me?!" the Marine exclaimed.
The unidentified Trump supporter responded saying, "99.9 percent of us were exercising our free speech and had zero vandalism and zero violence,” as the two continued to argue about the mob rush on the Capitol by Trump supporters Wednesday.
“It was powerful until about 2 o’clock,” said John, a Trump supporter who wished not to be identified.
At the Capitol building, windows were smashed, doors were broken down, rioters stormed through the chambers and some even stole property from the Capitol building. By the time the mayhem was concluded, 14 officers injured, at least four people were killed, two pipe bombs were found, and at least 52 people arrested.
“There were people looking for problems out there… when you go looking for problems you're going to find it,” said John.
Kyle Young told CBS46's Barmel Lyons he got as close as the capital door, but refused to go in.
“We were there on public property just as a free speech to redress the government for grievances of a stolen election,” Young said, “but doing things that were uncalled for… vandalism to our capital that we paid for."
The mob attack was the first time the U.S. Capitol had been overrun since the War of 1812 when the British burned most of Washington, DC. Since Wednesday's attack, the Capitol Police chief has announced his resignation along with several White House staffers and the Transportation Secretary.
One Trump supporter at the Atlanta airport said events like this have happened worldwide and are a sign of a dangerous shift.
“If the US becomes another Venezuela where are we going to go,” said the Trump supporter.
“I’m not entirely proud, as an American, of the way we reacted… it was ignorant…I think it’s very unpatriotic,” said Miles Kleiver a Trump Supporter who attended the DC rally.
David Green said he believes there needs to be repercussions
"Trump got them riled up 20 minutes…” Green says… “treat people based on the context of their character not the color of their skin, but this country says that, but it doesn’t do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.