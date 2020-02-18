ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like an impossible task – slashing the mid-year state budget by four-percent at the request of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
That equates to roughly 200-million-dollars in cuts, deemed necessary because of a slowdown in state revenue collections.
“Knowing that cuts are tied to people, it’s very hard,” said State Rep. Terry England, a Republican from Auburn who’s also chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “We went through and combed through again on vacancies and delayed hires and delayed implementations and captured additional savings there.”
Some Democrats were concerned about cuts to social services, but many of those cuts were reversed in subcommittee meetings.
State Rep. Scott Holcomb, an Atlanta Democrat, was most concerned about cuts to criminal justice, especially after learning about a backlog of untested rape kits in the GBI Crime Lab.
“I am encouraged by the restoration of funds to the crime lab,” Holcomb said. “However, I am not totally convinced that we have all the funds that we’re going to need.”
England said taking a two-week break from the session to focus solely on the budget helped ease tensions between lawmakers and Gov. Kemp’s office.
“It helped us establish some lines of communication that were not there,” England said. “Our hats are off to the governor’s office for opening up and being willing to come testify and letting the agency heads come as well.”
The committee’s revised budget will be up for a vote in the House of Representatives Wednesday. If approved, it will then go to the Senate, where senators likely will make some revisions of their own before the two chambers reach a final consensus.
