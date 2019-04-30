ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A tent city is continuing to grow in Midtown Atlanta and one woman is trying to find a permanent solution to the problem.
Several transient people have put up tents along the 17th Street bridge and Northside Avenue in Midtown and it's becoming an eyesore.
Judy Byrd lives in a nearby neighborhood and she's gotten the attention of Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall.
"It's something that I wanted to make the county aware of and also wanted to see if any volunteers would participate in the community and it's just been amazing how much response I've gotten from the people that really want to help," Byrd told CBS46 News.
A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at 4 p.m. to try to come up with solutions to help.
