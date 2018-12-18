Fulton County, GA (CBS46) A metro Atlanta woman with terminal cancer is committing one last selfless act.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer introduces us to Lisa James, who's embarking on a three-week cross-country trip to share her journey with stage 4 lung cancer to inspire others.
To help Lisa fund her journey, click here.
