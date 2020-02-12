PERRY COUNTY, OH. (CBS46) A video released on YouTube shows dramatic footage of students bouncing around a school bus during a crash in December.
The video, posted to YouTube by user 'Truckers Wall of Shame Unchained,' shows the terrifying moments when a red Ford Mustang runs a red light and crashes into the school bus in Perry County, Ohio. The force of the impact spins the bus out of control, where it ends up on its side and in a ditch.
