Test sites ramp up days before Thanksgiving holiday

Despite recommendations to stay home this holiday season, sites like Springfield Church in Northwest Atlanta have seen a rampant boost in testing ahead of holiday travel.
Fulton County resident, Sam bond and his family were amongst the thousands of people rushing to get tested before Thursday.
"We are thinking about heading out of town for thanksgiving. We knew that if we are going to do it this would be something we would need to do to be responsible." he said.
Since Monday, sites all over the metro have seen an uptick in participation after nearly 400,000 confirmed cases in Georgia.
More than 150,000 people tested within the last week, nearly 30,000 more than the week before.
While some contribute the spurt of participation to the thanksgiving holiday.
CORE Assistant Site Manager Felix Rodriguez hopes people just want to be safe and sure either way.
"I mean the weather is getting colder. The cases are going up nationwide." he stated." I think people are just starting to feel that same feeling they had back in March and April," he said. "And so if that means people are taking things seriously and getting tested then we are all for that because ideally you want to know whether you have it because that will impact how you go about your daily life."
If you must travel, be sure to keep the CDC recommendations in mind.
- Wash and sanitize your hands often
- Stay 6 feet apart from another person
- Wear a mask or facial covering when around others
Fulton County test sites will be closed Sunday.
Sites open as early as 8:30 Monday morning.
For a full list of Fulton County test sites, click here.
For a full list of Dekalb County test sites, click here.
For a full list of Brookhaven test sites, click here.
