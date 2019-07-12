HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Day three of the Rosenbaum trial continued in Henry County on Friday.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are accused of abusing and murdering their two-year-old foster child, Laila Daniel, in 2015. On Friday, jurors heard from Laila’s older sister Millie Harrill,
Millie is now seven but at the time she lived with her sister Laila at the Rosenbaum’se house in 2015 -- she was just three-years-old.
Millie told jurors both she and her sister would get spankings with a hand or belt on their bottom from Jennifer Rosenbaum. Millie testified they were told not to fall asleep in the car or they would get in trouble or if they took too long to get dressed.
The seven-year-old also spoke about the day her younger sister died saying “it was really sad.”
Court resumes on Monday.
