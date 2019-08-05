ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bulletproof backpacks are something you can find online and in some stores. There are different manufacturers that make various kinds.
CBS46 purchased a Guard Dog Security backpack at a metro Atlanta Office Depot.
We took it to Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta, where Daniel Stuckey is a senior instructor. He said he has seen a variety of these products sold on the market offering different levels of protection. He looked over this backpack that claims to have passed tests with a 9mm handgun and a .44 magnum.
"It feels and looks like a standard typical backpack," he said at first glance.
He took the backpack into the range to put it to the test.
Stuckey fired two rounds of a 9mm handgun, which went through the front of the backpack, but did not exit the back of it.
"I think it stands the test of the most commonly used type of handgun round. 9mm is the most common type of hangun that we sell here that people are purchasing nowadays," he said, adding someone would still feel significant force from the round, possibly even cracking a rib.
He cut open the interior of the backpack to show where one of the rounds lodged in the protective armor.
As a comparison, Stuckey fired an AK-47 at the backpack, to which the item does not claim to be resistant.
The backpack did not stop the powerful rounds from going all the way through.
He said while the armor in the backpack was degraded after first being shot with the handgun, the rifle would have still penetrated it.
We tested it with nothing inside the backpack, but experts at the gun range said several textbooks would add yet another layer of protection.
Stuckey wants people to understand that a product like this is just one resource at your disposal to make you and your family as safe as possible, but there are important things to keep in mind.
"When someone says bulletproof you need to change your perspective and change your thought. Nothing's bulletproof. Things can happen, physics happen, life happens and it can be defeated. What we want to consider is bullet resistance, what that particular resistance level is," he explained. "If this is a 3A, middle of the road, if you will, in terms of it's ability to stop things, and there's two higher levels and two lower levels, you need to really consider those levels and really understand what you're trying to protect yourself against.”
He said, "In this day and age it's sad for us to have to resort to these things to protect ourselves but if you haven’t considered it at this point, you need to start considering it now."
