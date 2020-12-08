Texas Attorney General asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin seeking to overturn their election results and electors to the Electoral College.
The lawsuit, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, says the battleground states "usurped their legislatures' authority and unconstitutionally revised their state's election statutes." Continuing, the lawsuit said this was done "through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity."
Finally, the lawsuit alleged government officials "flooded the Defendant States with millions of ballots to be sent through the mails, or placed in drop boxes, with little or no chain of custody and, at the same time, weakened the strongest security measures protecting the integrity of the vote - signature verification and witness requirements."
The longshot lawsuit said the defendant states acted with "rampant lawlessness" from their "unconstitutional acts."
The lawsuit asks the United States Supreme Court to "vacate the Defendant states' appointment and impending certification of presidential electors and remand to their state legislatures to allocate presidential electors via any constitutional means that does not rely on 2020 election results that includes votes cast in violation of State election statutes in place on Election Day."
The Supreme Court will first have to decide whether to hear the case, which isn't guaranteed. If the Court decided to hear the case, it would then schedule a hearing and then a ruling would come later. Paxton's suit is a motion to file the complaint.
