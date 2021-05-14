GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—A nationally recognized multifamily cabinet manufacturer announced a corporate expansion and relocation to Gwinnett County.
According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Republic Elite will relocate some operations to Gwinnett County as demand for their multifamily cabinets has increased.
The move will bring at least 125 jobs to the area, officials said.
The operational shift came after the Texas-based manufacturer acquired the assets of Windsor Kitchen & Bath, located in Lawrenceville.
“This is an exciting time for Republic Elite. Our rapid growth has presented real challenges with space and talent,” said Jeff Kroyer, VP of Procurement & Special Projects for Republic Elite. “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality manufacturing facility in a location that has excellent transport links, and to leverage a local population with skills relevant to our business.”
The acquisition of the 100,000S square foot facility will have the latest manufacturing principles – digital factory, connected machinery, robust lean manufacturing processes. This new technology will enable predictive quality and maintenance and allow data-driven decisions to be made on the shop floor in real-time.
“Welcome to Lawrenceville,” said Mayor Still of the City of Lawrenceville. We strive to create a business climate where businesses can thrive and are excited to see the growth of Republic Elite within our city.”
For information on current opening, please click here.
