A number of Georgia Representatives have pledged their support in the election fraud lawsuit issued by the state of Texas.

The lawsuit, now making its way to the Supreme Court of the United States, alleges a number of perceived violations of state election laws preceding the 2020 presidential election.

Of the many lawmakers listed in the suit, four Georgian Representatives were included:

Representative Rick Allen (12th Congressional District)

Representative Early "Buddy" Carter (1st Congressional District)

Representative Drew Ferguson (3rd Congressional District)

Representative Austin Scott (8th Congressional District)

Georgia responded to the suit stating in part:

Contrary to Texas’s argument, Georgia has exercised its powers under the Electors Clause. Georgia’s legislature enacted laws governing elections and election disputes, and the State and its officers have implemented and followed those laws. To ensure the accuracy of the results of that process, it has completed three total counts of the vote for its presidential electors, including a historic 100 percent manual recount—all in accordance with state law.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more details on this case as they become available.

